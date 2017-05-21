Phil Jackson, Kristaps Porzingis reportedly still at odds over direction of Knicks

Phil Jackson and Kristaps Porzingis have not spoken directly with one another since the end of the NBA regular season, and that is hardly a coincidence.

Porzingis chose to skip his exit meeting with the team, and there have been reports that he is frustrated with the way things went during another rough year. In an attempt to smooth things over, Jackson recently met with Porzingis brother and agent, Janis Porzingis. A source told Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News that the sit-down did not accomplish much.

Bondy added that it is unclear what Jackson and Janis discussed specifically, but Kristaps’ frustration with the team is well known and the meeting “accomplished very little to bridge the chasm.” Jackson still seems intent on finding players who are willing to run his triangle offense, and Porzingis said during the season that the system left members of the team confused.

Porzingis was making a statement by skipping his exit interview, though Knicks coach Jeff Hornacek recently said he is certain the former No. 4 overall pick with be with the team next season. Porzingis has said in the past that he loves playing with Carmelo Anthony, and some of his social media activity could indicate he is unhappy with the way Jackson has treated Carmelo.

Anthony is likely going to be traded this offseason, and it does not appear the triangle offense is going away. Porzingis is basically the only player the Knicks have to build around at this point, so his apparent discontent should be a concern.