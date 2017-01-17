Phil Jackson will reportedly meet with ‘disgruntled’ Carmelo Anthony

The relationship between Carmelo Anthony and New York Knicks president Phil Jackson may be at a crossroads, and the two men are reportedly planning to sit down and discuss it at some point in the near future.

According to ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne, Anthony has asked to meet with Jackson twice since Charley Rosen, a longtime friend of Jackson, wrote a column last week criticizing Carmelo.

New York Knicks prez Phil Jackson plans to meet with disgruntled star forward Carmelo Anthony in the next few days, sources told ESPN. — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) January 17, 2017

Melo has asked to have a conversation with Knicks brass twice since the critical Charley Rosen column. Word is that convo should happen soon — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) January 17, 2017

Shelburne added that the last time Anthony and Jackson met face to face was after Jackson was critical of ‘Melo last month for holding the ball too long. Anthony expressed frustration over the remarks both in the media and through his Instagram page, and that meeting is said to have lasted “just a few moments.”

There’s no question Anthony is unhappy with Jackson, and Carmelo all but admitted he believes the remarks Rosen made about him came from the Zen Master. While Anthony has said repeatedly that he wants to remain in New York and does not want to be traded, he could change his mind if he continues to not get along with his boss.