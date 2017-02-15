Ad Unit
Wednesday, February 15, 2017

Twitter reacts to Phil Jackson riding the bus

February 15, 2017
by Larry Brown

Phil Jackson

A photo of Phil Jackson riding on a bus went viral on Wednesday night, leading to some funny reactions.

An Instagram user named Lou Minoti is being credited for this photo of the New York Knicks president on the bus:

Naturally, Jackson on the bus led to plenty of jokes. Many of the jokes were about him riding a bus he threw Melo under:

People made jokes about saving the photo for when Jackson is fired:

There were Joan Osborne references:

Then Outkast songs:

Why on earth was Jackson doing riding the bus?

