Twitter reacts to Phil Jackson riding the bus
A photo of Phil Jackson riding on a bus went viral on Wednesday night, leading to some funny reactions.
An Instagram user named Lou Minoti is being credited for this photo of the New York Knicks president on the bus:
Naturally, Jackson on the bus led to plenty of jokes. Many of the jokes were about him riding a bus he threw Melo under:
Phil Jackson riding the same bus he threw Melo under pic.twitter.com/6nmmc7shWn
— mookie (@MettaWorldZeke) February 16, 2017
Feb. 7: Phil throws Melo under the bus.
Feb. 15: Phil rides the bus.
(: lou_minoti/IG) pic.twitter.com/5Y7bDbeqNJ
— SI Extra Mustard (@SI_ExtraMustard) February 16, 2017
People made jokes about saving the photo for when Jackson is fired:
WHY IS PHIL JACKSON ON THE BUS?? This photo will be great to use when he finally quits!!!! #knicks pic.twitter.com/xlbvRdCiio
— JRSportBrief (@JRSportBrief) February 16, 2017
There were Joan Osborne references:
"What if Phil was one of us?Just a stranger on a bussss" pic.twitter.com/RvS7OKo91Y
— Conor the Mick (@TheNJMick) February 16, 2017
Then Outkast songs:
i'm sorry phil jackson
i am for real
never meant to make your pic a meme
but the photo was a dream pic.twitter.com/HHlw2Xv9js
— biggie mollz (@mollypodlesny) February 16, 2017
Why on earth was Jackson doing riding the bus?