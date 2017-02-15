Twitter reacts to Phil Jackson riding the bus

A photo of Phil Jackson riding on a bus went viral on Wednesday night, leading to some funny reactions.

An Instagram user named Lou Minoti is being credited for this photo of the New York Knicks president on the bus:

#knickstape A post shared by the plug (@lou_minoti) on Feb 14, 2017 at 5:47am PST

Naturally, Jackson on the bus led to plenty of jokes. Many of the jokes were about him riding a bus he threw Melo under:

Phil Jackson riding the same bus he threw Melo under pic.twitter.com/6nmmc7shWn — mookie (@MettaWorldZeke) February 16, 2017

Feb. 7: Phil throws Melo under the bus.

Feb. 15: Phil rides the bus. (: lou_minoti/IG) pic.twitter.com/5Y7bDbeqNJ — SI Extra Mustard (@SI_ExtraMustard) February 16, 2017

People made jokes about saving the photo for when Jackson is fired:

WHY IS PHIL JACKSON ON THE BUS?? This photo will be great to use when he finally quits!!!! #knicks pic.twitter.com/xlbvRdCiio — JRSportBrief (@JRSportBrief) February 16, 2017

There were Joan Osborne references:

"What if Phil was one of us?Just a stranger on a bussss" pic.twitter.com/RvS7OKo91Y — Conor the Mick (@TheNJMick) February 16, 2017

Then Outkast songs:

i'm sorry phil jackson

i am for real

never meant to make your pic a meme

but the photo was a dream pic.twitter.com/HHlw2Xv9js — biggie mollz (@mollypodlesny) February 16, 2017

Why on earth was Jackson doing riding the bus?

H/T Black Sports Online