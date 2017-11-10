Report: Phil Jackson would have signed George Hill to Knicks had he not been fired

Veteran guard George Hill apparently would not have been on the Sacramento Kings right now if Phil Jackson was still president of the New York Knicks.

Marc Berman reported Thursday that Jackson would have signed Hill to the Knicks had he not been fired, seeing Hill as the right mentor for rookie Frank Ntilikina and “the type of cerebral guard to master the triangle offense.”

Jackson was let go by the Knicks just days before free agency this summer began, and general manager Steve Mills opted to sign guards Jarrett Jack, Ramon Sessions, and Tim Hardaway Jr. instead. Hill would ultimately sign a three-year deal with the Kings, and while he’s probably better than any of the Knicks’ backcourt guys right now, Jackson’s track record suggests that Hill probably would not have been put in the best position to succeed in New York.