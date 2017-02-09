Phil Jackson: Tweet seemingly critical of Carmelo Anthony was ‘misunderstood’

As it turns out, The Zen Master has one heck of a backpedal.

In a post to Twitter on Thursday, New York Knicks president Phil Jackson claimed that an earlier tweet from him that was seemingly critical of Knicks forward Carmelo Anthony was “misunderstood.” Jackson also took the time to apparently offer a message of peace and love for our society.

So after starting a 🔥storm with a misunderstood tweet, I offer this✌🏻our society is torn with discord. I'm against it. Let It Be — Phil Jackson (@PhilJackson11) February 9, 2017

The good news is that Jackson appears to have his emojis and his Beatles references down pat. But the bad news is that the Knicks are in total disarray right now, and much of it is his doing.

Jackson’s original tweet (which you can read here) did nothing to mend the fences of his already contentious relationship with Anthony and further maligned him in the eyes of his fellow executives.

With all the other problems festering in New York at the moment, they really don’t need any more distractions from these so-called Twitter firestorms.