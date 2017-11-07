Phoenix Suns reportedly will try to trade Greg Monroe

The Phoenix Suns reportedly will try to trade Greg Monroe before looking into buying him out.

The Suns on Tuesday acquired Monroe from the Milwaukee Bucks in a trade that also involved Eric Bledsoe. Milwaukee wants to contend in the Eastern Conference, while the Suns are rebuilding.

Phoenix doesn’t have a ton of use for Monroe, so they will look to trade him, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports. If they are unable to trade him, they will likely explore a buyout and then try to put the open roster spot to good use, potentially by pursuing a trade for Jahlil Okafor.

Monroe, 27, was a starter and promising center for Detroit, who drafted him in 2010. But he became a bench player for Milwaukee the past two years and was hardly seeing minutes this season before hurting his calf.

Monroe, whose contract expires after the season, is making just under $18 million this season.