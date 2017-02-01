Report: Pistons exploring trade market for Boban Marjanovic, Aron Baynes

The San Antonio Spurs legacy may not live on for much longer in Detroit.

According to a report by Michael Scotto of Basketball Insiders on Wednesday, the Pistons are exploring the trade market for big men Boban Marjanovic and Aron Baynes ahead of the February 23 deadline.

Baynes, 30, is averaging 4.3 points and 3.8 rebounds in 15.2 minutes per game in 2016-17. He has a $6.5 million player option for next season that he is expected to turn down. Meanwhile, the 28-year-old Marjanovic holds averages of 4.1 points and 3.4 rebounds in just 7.3 minutes per game this season, Year 1 of a three-year, $27 million deal signed last summer.

Neither big man is likely to fetch a big return with those kinds of numbers. But it’s at least a signal to the rest of the league that there’s cheap frontcourt depth (not to mention Photoshop opportunities) to be had from the Pistons before the deadline.