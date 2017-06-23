Pistons guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope suspended two games for DUI arrest

Detroit Pistons guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope has been suspended two games by the NBA for a recent traffic stop that ended with Caldwell-Pope arrested for driving under the influence.

The NBA specifically cited “pleading guilty to operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, in violation of the law of the State of Michigan,” as the reason for suspending the Pistons shooter, per ProBasketball Talk. This is the standard punishment for DUI offense by an NBA player or coach.

This particular offense is especially noteworthy given Caldwell-Pope’s current status as a restricted free agent. The 24 year old shooting guard is expected to receive a lot of attention in free agency, possibly receiving maximum level offers from teams. Detroit, of course, would have the chance to match any offer sheet Caldwell-Pope would sign, retaining him on the Pistons roster.

Caldwell-Pope averaged 13.8 points per game last season, his fourth year in the NBA. His two game suspension is unlikley to scare teams away, given the way he shoots the ball from outside and defends opposing guards.

