Report: Pistons, Magic have discussed Reggie Jackson trade

Could Detroit Pistons guard Reggie Jackson be the latest casualty of the NBA trade deadline?

ESPN’s Marc Stein reports on Friday that the Pistons have discussed sending Jackson to the Orlando Magic in exchange for D.J. Augustin and Jeff Green.

The Pistons and Magic have discussed a trade that would send Reggie Jackson to Orlando for D.J. Augustin and Jeff Green, league sources say. — Marc Stein (@ESPNSteinLine) February 17, 2017

Jackson, who will turn 27 in April, has regressed somewhat this season with averages of 15.2 points and 5.6 assists per game. He has already been mentioned in trade rumors in the recent past as the Pistons and coach Stan Van Gundy seem to want to move away from his pick-and-roll heavy style.

Jackson is in Year 2 of a five-year, $80 million deal. Meanwhile, Augustin is in Year 1 of a four-year, $29 million contract and Green’s $15 million deal will expire after the season. It’s also worth noting that the two teams were trade partners last deadline in the deal that netted Detroit Tobias Harris in exchange for Brandon Jennings and Ersan Ilyasova.