Ad Unit
Tuesday, July 11, 2017

Pistons, Pelicans reportedly discussing Reggie Jackson trade

July 11, 2017
by Darryn Albert

Reggie Jackson stunned

The New Orleans Pelicans committed $126 million to re-sign Jrue Holiday this summer, but they may still be looking to bolster the point guard position.

Michael Scotto of Basketball Insiders reports on Tuesday that the Pelicans have discussed the possibility of acquiring Reggie Jackson from the Detroit Pistons in exchange for E’Twaun Moore and Alexis Ajinca.

The 27-year-old Jackson appears to have worn out his welcome in Detroit and was even almost dealt to the Orlando Magic last trade deadline.

Both Jackson and Holiday need the ball in their hands to be effective, but the former previously filled a sixth man role for the Oklahoma City Thunder early in his career. The Pelicans didn’t have much of a bench last season (they sniffed around the clearance rack by signing players like Jordan Crawford, Donatas Motiejunas, and Lance Stephenson), so this could be the right situation for Jackson to get back on track after a sharp regression in 2016-17.


Follow Larry Brown Sports on Twitter | Like us on Facebook for latest news




Comments

comments powered by Disqus