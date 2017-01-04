Rajon Rondo says Bulls’ brass did not have ‘clear cut message’ in recent meeting

Things between Rajon Rondo and the Chicago Bulls don’t appear to be improving.

Rondo met with Bulls executives Gar Forman and John Paxson on Saturday after Fred Hoiberg abruptly dropped him from the rotation. Four days later, he told the media about their meeting, and he didn’t seem terribly impressed, saying it went “OK.”

“It really wasn’t a clear cut message,” Rondo said, via Nick Friedell of ESPN. “We’ll talk again.”

It’s not clear what was discussed in the meeting. Rondo had previously said he’d look for a trade if he didn’t return to the rotation, and he still hasn’t. It remains to be seen if that will change anytime soon.