Report: Rajon Rondo buyout ‘a possibility’ for Bulls, Dwyane Wade will opt in

The Chicago Bulls may be about to blow it all up.

Sam Amick of USA Today reported that, in light of the Jimmy Butler trade, the Bulls have not yet approached Rajon Rondo about a buyout, but it is “a possibility.”

No discussion yet of a Rajon Rondo buyout with the Bulls after the Jimmy Butler trade, I'm told, but it's clearly a possibility. — Sam Amick (@sam_amick) June 23, 2017

In addition, despite earlier reports, Dwyane Wade will opt into the second year of his deal and take his $24 million.

Dwyane Wade is still taking his player option for $23.8 million next season, according to sources. The Jimmy Butler trade affects nothing — Vincent Goodwill (@vgoodwill) June 23, 2017

The Bulls will have some decisions to make. Rondo has a team option with a $3 million buyout, while Wade has no interest in being part of a rebuilding effort at this stage of his career. The Bulls are clearly trending that direction, though, so there will be a lot of talk about buyouts and trades in the days and weeks to come.