Report: Rajon Rondo buyout ‘a possibility’ for Bulls, Dwyane Wade will opt in

June 22, 2017
by Grey Papke

Rajon Rondo

The Chicago Bulls may be about to blow it all up.

Sam Amick of USA Today reported that, in light of the Jimmy Butler trade, the Bulls have not yet approached Rajon Rondo about a buyout, but it is “a possibility.”

In addition, despite earlier reports, Dwyane Wade will opt into the second year of his deal and take his $24 million.

The Bulls will have some decisions to make. Rondo has a team option with a $3 million buyout, while Wade has no interest in being part of a rebuilding effort at this stage of his career. The Bulls are clearly trending that direction, though, so there will be a lot of talk about buyouts and trades in the days and weeks to come.


