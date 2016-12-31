Rajon Rondo plans to talk with Bulls GM after second benching

Rajon Rondo says he plans to have a conversation with Chicago Bulls GM Gar Forman after being benched for the second straight game.

Rondo was benched for the entire second half of the Bulls’ loss to the Indiana Pacers on Friday after going scoreless in the first half with three fouls and a minus-20 in the plus/minus category. On Saturday, he was benched yet again in favor of Michael Carter-Williams, who scored just six points. The Bulls lost the game by 20 to the Bucks 116-96 as Rondo did not see any minutes.

Following the game, Rondo was asked about his benching and says he will talk with Forman about it.

Rajon Rondo said he and Gar Forman are going to talk soon. Didn't rule out asking for a trade or buyout if this benching is permanent. — Sean Highkin (@highkin) January 1, 2017

Asked if he feels singled out by benching+surrounding publicity, Rondo said: “I’m Rajon Rondo. It is what it is." — Sean Highkin (@highkin) January 1, 2017

Rondo did provide some insight about his benching. He says Bulls head coach Fred Hoiberg told him he looks slow.

Rondo said Hoiberg told him he looks slow on the court. — K.C. Johnson (@KCJHoop) January 1, 2017

Rondo: "(Hoiberg) asks me all the time if I’m healthy. I respond the same, that this is the best I’ve ever felt at this part of the season." — K.C. Johnson (@KCJHoop) January 1, 2017

Rondo is averaging 7.2 points, 6.5 rebounds and 7.1 assists per game this season. His 36.9 shooting percentage is by far the worst of his career.

After eight-plus mostly successful seasons in Boston to start his career, Rondo is now on his third new team in three seasons and has worn out his welcome in each successive stop. He even was suspended this season for reportedly throwing a towel at an assistant coach.

Rondo’s stay in Chicago may not last much longer the way things are going.