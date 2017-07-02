Rajon Rondo reportedly has interest in Clippers

The Los Angeles Clippers are in need of some help at guard now that Chris Paul has moved on to the Houston Rockets, and Rajon Rondo is one veteran they could take a look at.

Alex Kennedy of HoopsHype.com is reporting that Rondo has interest in the Clippers.

Hearing Rajon Rondo would be interested in the Clippers. He likes Los Angeles. Also, he has friends on the team and history with Doc Rivers. — Alex Kennedy (@AlexKennedyNBA) July 2, 2017

Is the interest mutual? That remains to be seen. Rondo, who was recently waived by the Chicago Bulls, played for Clippers coach Doc Rivers in Boston and helped the Celtics win a championship back in 2008. Based on some of the things we heard in the past about Rondo’s relationship with Rivers, you have to wonder if L.A. would want nothing to do with the 31-year-old.

Rondo averaged 7.8 points, 6.7 assists and 5.1 rebounds per game last season. He was arguably Chicago’s best player in its playoff series against the Boston Celtics and led the team to a 2-0 series lead before being sidelined with a fractured thumb.