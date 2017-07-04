Rajon Rondo reportedly still very interested in Lakers

A few more free agents made decisions on Tuesday, and that’s expected to have a domino effect. One such domino to fall next could be Rajon Rondo.

According to a few Los Angeles reporters, Rondo has interest in signing with the Lakers.

Don't expect anything to happen with the Lakers and Rajon Rondo today, per source. But Rondo still very interested in Lakers. — Brad Turner (@BA_Turner) July 4, 2017

I'm told Lakers haven't followed up with Rajon Rondo since recent talks. But his camp expects to hear back soon with George Hill off market. — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) July 4, 2017

Rondo was recently waived by the Chicago Bulls. He also is said to have interest in the Clippers. The veteran point guard has also been linked to the Pacers and Knicks.

Rondo, 31, has been with four teams since 2013.