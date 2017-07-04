Ad Unit
Tuesday, July 4, 2017

Rajon Rondo reportedly still very interested in Lakers

July 4, 2017
by Larry Brown

Rajon Rondo

A few more free agents made decisions on Tuesday, and that’s expected to have a domino effect. One such domino to fall next could be Rajon Rondo.

According to a few Los Angeles reporters, Rondo has interest in signing with the Lakers.

Rondo was recently waived by the Chicago Bulls. He also is said to have interest in the Clippers. The veteran point guard has also been linked to the Pacers and Knicks.

Rondo, 31, has been with four teams since 2013.


Follow Larry Brown Sports on Twitter | Like us on Facebook for latest news




Comments

comments powered by Disqus