Rajon Rondo, JJ Redick could be possibilities for Timberwolves

With their young core already in place, the Minnesota Timberwolves may now be after the veteran complements.

Chris Mannix of The Vertical thinks that the newly-released Rajon Rondo, who played under Minnesota head coach Tom Thibodeau in Boston, could be an option for the team in the wake of the Ricky Rubio trade.

Possible Rondo landing spot: Minnesota. Rondo sort of Rubio Lite, but Thibs saw the best of him in Boston–and loves his swagger. — Chris Mannix (@ChrisMannixYS) June 30, 2017

Associated Press writer Jon Krawczynski, who is based in Minneapolis, adds that JJ Redick is another name to watch for in connection with the Wolves.

Another name to watch as the Wolves open cap space: JJ Redick. — Jon Krawczynski (@APkrawczynski) June 30, 2017

Rondo is almost certain to be the cheaper option of the two, and Minnesota has a gaping hole at point guard after trading Rubio to the Jazz just a week after shipping Kris Dunn and Zach LaVine to Chicago in the Jimmy Butler deal. But three-point shooting is a major area of need for the Wolves roster as currently constructed, and Redick, who is at 41.5 percent from deep for his career, would obviously help them in that regard.

Granted, Minnesota may have more ambitious backcourt targets in mind, but both Rondo and Redick could be nice additions for them at the right price.