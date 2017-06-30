Rajon Rondo released by Bulls

The breakup of the Chicago Bulls continues in earnest.

The team announced Friday that guards Rajon Rondo and Isaiah Canaan would both be waived, ending their tenure with the team.

Rondo is the big story here. The guard would have been due $13.4 million had he remained on the roster past Friday, and by waiving him now, they will only have to pay him off to the tune of $3 million. With Jimmy Butler out the door and the Bulls entering a full-scale rebuild, there was never any reason to keep him on the roster past the Friday deadline.

Rondo averaged 7.8 points and 6.7 assists per game in his lone season with Chicago, starting only 42 contests.

Attention will shift now to Dwyane Wade, who is a buyout candidate and will have suitors should that happen.