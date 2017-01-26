Rajon Rondo rips Bulls teammates in Instagram post

Rajon Rondo is trying his best to write a one-way ticket out of Chicago.

Rondo responded to his Bulls teammates Jimmy Butler and Dwyane Wade ripping the team after a loss Wednesday night with an Instagram post on Thursday.

In the post, Rondo shared a photo of Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett — his teammates on the Celtics when they won the 2008 NBA championship — and compared their leadership style to what he’s seeing with the Bulls. And then he wrote this caption:

My vets would never go to the media. They would come to the team. My vets didn’t pick and choose when they wanted to bring it. They brought it every time they stepped in the gym whether it was practice or a game. They didn’t take days off. My vets didn’t care about their numbers. My vets played for the team. When we lost, they wouldn’t blame us. They took responsibility and got in the gym. They showed the young guys what it meant to work. Even in Boston when we had the best record in the league, if we lost a game, you could hear a pin drop on the bus. They showed us the seriousness of the game. My vets didn’t have an influence on the coaching staff. They couldn’t change the plan because it didn’t work for them. I played under one of the greatest coaches, and he held everyone accountable. It takes 1-15 to win. When you isolate everyone, you can’t win consistently. I may be a lot of things, but I’m not a bad teammate. My goal is to pass what I learned along. The young guys work. They show up. They don’t deserve blame. If anything is questionable, it’s the leadership.

Wow.

There’s a lot to digest there. First off, it seems somewhat hypocritical for a player to rip his teammates for speaking to the media and then he goes and puts everything out there on Instagram for everyone to see. Secondly, for a guy who apparently needs a lesson on proper leadership, Dwyane Wade has won three championships, which is two more than Rondo. Lastly, Rondo says he’s not a bad teammate. But every team has gotten rid of him in the past three years probably would disagree.

This is probably just his way of speeding up the process to get sent out of town.