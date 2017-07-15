Rajon Rondo reportedly signs with Pelicans

The New Orleans Pelicans are getting some veteran help in their backcourt, as they have reportedly signed free agent point guard Rajon Rondo.

According to Shams Charania of The Vertical, Rondo and the Pelicans have agreed to a one-year deal.

Free agent Rajon Rondo has reached agreement on a one-year deal with the New Orleans Pelicans, league sources tell The Vertical. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 15, 2017

Rondo had drawn interest from a number of teams and recently met with the Los Angeles Lakers. The 31-year-old averaged 7.8 points, 6.7 assists and 5.1 rebounds per game with the Chicago Bulls last season. He was largely responsible for Chicago taking a 2-0 series lead over the Boston Celtics in the playoffs before missing the remainder of the postseason with a thumb injury.

With Rondo and DeMarcus Cousins now joining Anthony Davis, the Pelicans have a chance to contend in the Eastern Conference.