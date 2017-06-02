Report: Raptors, Amir Johnson have mutual interest in reunion

Amir Johnson may have just left his heart in Toronto.

Sean Deveney of Sporting News reports on Friday that the Raptors and Johnson have mutual interest in a reunion this offseason.

The 30-year-old Johnson, an unrestricted free agent this summer, averaged just 6.5 points and 4.6 rebounds per game for the Boston Celtics in 2016-17. He was often benched down the stretch during the postseason, and Deveney also notes that the already crowded Boston frontcourt could be getting even more congested next season with the potential arrivals of draft stashes Ante Zizic and Guerschon Yabusele.

Johnson played in Toronto for six years, becoming a fan favorite. The Raptors’ current starting power forward, Serge Ibaka, is also due for unrestricted free agency. Thus, a second tour of duty up north could very well be in play for Johnson, who was always ride or die for Toronto during his time there.