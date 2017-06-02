Report: Key Raptors meet with impending free agent Kyle Lowry

Some key members from the Toronto Raptors’ franchise met with impending free agent Kyle Lowry this week, likely in an effort to convince him to re-sign with the team.

ESPN’s Chris Haynes reports the news about Lowry’s meeting, which reportedly took place in the Bay Area. Raptors head coach Dwane Casey met with Lowry, along with star player DeMar DeRozan. DeRozan even flew up from Los Angeles for the meeting. Norman Powell, an emerging youngster in Toronto, also was part of the meeting.

Haynes says one of the objectives of the meeting was to expose his players to the NBA Finals culture. Game 1 of the Finals took place on Thursday night in Oakland, with Casey and Powell in attendance.

Lowry recently said he would decline his option to become a free agent, and the Raptors want to have him back. His best seasons have come with Toronto, but the team seems to have hit its ceiling, as they were eliminated by the Cavaliers in the playoffs for the second straight year.