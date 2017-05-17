Ray Allen calls for NBA to bring back Sonics in Instagram post
All-time three-point king Ray Allen enjoyed some of the best years of his career in Seattle, and now he’s calling for the NBA to do right by the city.
In a post to Instagram on Wednesday, Allen, who was a member of the Seattle SuperSonics for five seasons, lobbied for the league to bring the Sonics back.
Seattle has grown so much since I was last here. What a great city! I had some great memories not too far away from the #spaceneedle. I still can't believe that there is no basketball in Seattle!! This city is too great not to have a hoops squad. Come on everybody we need to rally and bring the NBA back to Seattle. let's make this happen people!!! The NBA misses traveling to Seattle, I know I certainly do!!!!! #bringbackoursonics #keyarena #seattlecenter
The Sonics joined the NBA in 1967 and won six division titles and an NBA championship in 1979 in their four decades of existence. But they came to an abrupt end in 2008 when owner Clay Bennett relocated the team to Oklahoma City and renamed them the Thunder.
While basketball has not returned to Seattle since, many (including this other prominent local athlete) continue to passionately petition for the Sonics to be brought back. It’s definitely cool to see Allen, one of the biggest icons in Sonics franchise history, now joining the crusade as well.