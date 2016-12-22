Reggie Evans fires back at George Karl over comments about Denver teammates

NBA journeyman Reggie Evans is clapping back at his ex-head coach for making disparaging comments about his old Denver Nuggets teammates.

Evans took to Twitter on Thursday to call out George Karl (without explicitly mentioning him by name), saying that he had some great teammates in Denver and implying that Karl was just a bitter old man.

I had some good Denver Nuggets Teammates. That dude is old and unhappy with himself. — ReggieEvans30 (@ReggieEvans30) December 22, 2016

The 65-year-old Karl, who coached Denver from 2005 to 2013, ripped former Nuggets Carmelo Anthony, Kenyon Martin, and J.R. Smith in his new book “Furious George.” You can read what he had to say here. Evans, who last played in the league for the Sacramento Kings in 2014-15, was a member of the Nuggets under Karl for two seasons from 2005 to 2007.

Karl has a well-documented history of not getting along with those he coached, so it isn’t at all shocking that his former players are uniting against him in the wake of these latest comments.

