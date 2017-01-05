Report: Cavaliers finalizing trade for Kyle Korver

The Cleveland Cavaliers are looking to add a 3-point shooter to their roster.

The Vertical’s Shams Charania and Adrian Wojnarowski report that the Cavaliers are finalizing a deal with the Atlanta Hawks to acquire veteran Kyle Korver.

Korver, 35, has been one of the league’s premier long-distance shooters for over a decade, as he’s led the league in 3-point percentage three times.

Korver is in his fifth season with the Hawks and averaging 9.5 points in nearly 28 minutes per game this season. He is shooting 44.1 percent from the field and 40.9 percent on threes this season, which is slightly down from his career average.

Korver is being paid $5.2 million this season, and he will be a free agent after that. The Cavaliers have a need for an outside shooter with J.R. Smith out around three months as he recovers from thumb surgery.