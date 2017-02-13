Report: Charles Oakley, James Dolan working on truce

Charles Oakley and James Dolan are working on a truce to resolve their issues, according to a report.

The New York Post’s Marc Berman reports that the sides are trying to work out a compromise in their highly-publicized feud that resulted in Oakley’s arrest following an incident at a Knicks-Clippers game last week.

Berman says Oakley’s camp has reached out to the Knicks.

Oakley has long expressed frustration with the franchise for whom he played 10 seasons and became a beloved figure. He has accused Dolan for years of having a bias against him and freezing him out of the franchise.

Last week the former Knicks big man was escorted out of MSG and got into a heated fight with security guards early in the Clippers-Knicks game. He was arrested for three counts of assault.

Dolan and the Knicks went on a campaign to smear Oakley, even suggesting he is an alcoholic who needs “help.” Those brash moves only backfired as public support surged in favor of Oakley, who is still beloved in New York for what he did for the Knicks, while fans can’t stand Dolan for what he’s turned the team into.

A report on Monday said Adam Silver and Michael Jordan would try to settle the feud. Resolving the matter would be the best thing Dolan has done for his public image in NYC in years.