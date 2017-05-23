Report: Chris Bosh, Heat close to resolving situation

The long-standing conflict between the Miami Heat and Chris Bosh reportedly is close to being resolved.

The South Florida Sun Sentinel’s Ira Winderman reports that the Heat, NBA and NBAPA are working on a deal that would allow Bosh to receive the full payout of the remaining $53.1 million he is owed on his current contract with the Heat without having the money count against Miami’s salary cap.

Bosh was signed to a max deal in 2014, but blood clots caused him to miss the second half of the 2014-2015 and 2015-2016 seasons. He then failed his physical for the Heat prior to the current season and ended up not playing the whole year.

The sides have been at odds because Bosh has shown an interest in playing, while the Heat didn’t want him to play because they didn’t want his salary to count against their salary cap. A new deal would bridge parts of the previous CBA with the new one, per Winderman.

If such a deal is to be reached between the sides, it would theoretically make Miami more of a player in free agency and help accelerate their rebuilding process. The Heat have $93 million committed for next season, with Bosh’s salary accounting for over $25 million of that amount. Goran Dragic and Hassan Whiteside are taking up about $40 million next season as well.

As recently as April, Bosh said he wanted to continue his NBA career. He turned 33 years old in March.