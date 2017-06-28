Report: Gordon Hayward to meet with Heat first when free agency begins

Gordon Hayward will be among the top players available when the free agency period begins and Pat Riley has reportedly secured the initial meeting.

The NBA’s free agency period begins July 1, at which time players can meet with teams and agree to deals. Hayward will be surely be one of the first names off the market and, according to The Salt Lake Tribune, the Heat will be the first team he sits down with.

The waiving of Chris Bosh will give Miami over $30 million in salary cap space available, which could be used to sign the versatile Hayward. More often than not, it seems Riley finds a way to be in the mix when free agency comes around and he’s at it again this year with the first opportunity to work his magic with Hayward.

Hayward is also expected to meet with the Jazz and Celtics before deciding where to continue his career. Hayward is coming off of his best season as a professional, posting career highs in points (21.9) and rebounds (5.4) while also averaging 3.5 assists and one steal per game.