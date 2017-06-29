Report: John Calipari expressed interest in Knicks presidency

Maybe the itch to compete in the NBA still hasn’t escaped John Calipari.

ESPN New York’s Ian Begley reported on Thursday that Calipari’s people reached out to the Knicks to express interest in their presidency.

Sources: John Calipari reached out to NYK through intermediaries to express interest in presidency. More: https://t.co/dLt8AMV9MP — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) June 29, 2017

Begley says the Knicks do not have interest in Calipari at the moment. Though it is unconfirmed, Begley presumes Calipari would be interested in a dual-job of coaching the Knicks in addition to leading the team’s front office.

The Knicks have a vacancy after firing Phil Jackson on Wednesday following three years under his leadership. GM Steve Mills is currently leading the team. Isiah Thomas has already shot down rumors about a potential return to the Knicks, while Begley has mentioned the team is interested in Oklahoma City’s Sam Presti for the job.

Calipari is one of the best coaches in college basketball and has been at Kentucky since 2009. He still may have an urge to return to the NBA and reshape his legacy after a largely unsuccessful tenure as head coach of the Nets from 1996-1999.