Report: JR Smith to have thumb surgery

J.R. Smith is set to undergo thumb surgery on Friday, according to a report. The operation will likely keep him out 4-6 weeks.

ESPN’s Chris B. Haynes shared the news about the Cleveland Cavaliers guard:

Cleveland Cavaliers guard J.R. Smith scheduled to have surgery on thumb Friday, league sources tell ESPN. Typically recovery of 4-6 weeks. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) December 23, 2016

Smith suffered a thumb injury on Tuesday against the Bucks and reports suggested he would need surgery. DeAndre Liggins, Iman Shumpert and Jordan McRae will likely see extra playing time during Smith’s absence.

Smith was struggling this season as he was shooting a career-low 33.7 percent from the field and 36.2 percent on threes. The Cavs entered Thursday leading the Eastern Conference at 21-6.