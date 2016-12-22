Ad Unit
Thursday, December 22, 2016

Report: JR Smith to have thumb surgery

December 22, 2016
by Larry Brown

JR Smith

J.R. Smith is set to undergo thumb surgery on Friday, according to a report. The operation will likely keep him out 4-6 weeks.

ESPN’s Chris B. Haynes shared the news about the Cleveland Cavaliers guard:

Smith suffered a thumb injury on Tuesday against the Bucks and reports suggested he would need surgery. DeAndre Liggins, Iman Shumpert and Jordan McRae will likely see extra playing time during Smith’s absence.

Smith was struggling this season as he was shooting a career-low 33.7 percent from the field and 36.2 percent on threes. The Cavs entered Thursday leading the Eastern Conference at 21-6.


Follow Larry Brown Sports on Twitter | Like us on Facebook for latest news

Comments

comments powered by Disqus