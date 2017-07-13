Report: Knicks pause Carmelo Anthony trade talks with Cavs and Rockets

Carmelo Anthony seemed destined to be on the move away from New York sooner rather than later, but that may no longer be the case.

There has been increased speculation of late that Anthony’s new home would be Houston as he was expected to join forces with James Harden and newly acquired Chris Paul. The Knicks and Rockets were reportedly exploring trade options involving four teams and, as recently as yesterday, it appeared to be near a done deal Houston would get their man.

That was yesterday, though. On Thursday, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowsi and Ramona Shelburne reported the Knicks have paused trade talks for Anthony with the Rockets and Cavaliers.

Story posting soon with @RamonaShelburne on ESPN: The Knicks have paused Carmelo Anthony trade talks with Houston and Cleveland. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 14, 2017

The Knicks certainly don’t have to deal Anthony now. However, one would think letting the situation linger into the season would create an uncomfortable environment around Madison Square Garden with Anthony and members of the organization constantly having to answer questions.

It’s still, obviously, not out of the question New York will deal Anthony. It just may not happen as soon as was initially believed.