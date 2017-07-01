Report: Kyle Lowry may return to Raptors

Despite months of talk and reports suggesting Kyle Lowry would be leaving Toronto in free agency, the belief is now that he may return to the Raptors.

USA Today’s Jeff Zillgitt reports that there is a growing sense that Lowry will be returning to Toronto. He speculates that the deal could be for three years with a very high average annual value.

Growing sense among NBA executives that Kyle Lowry will return to Raptors. Don't be surprised if deal is three years, approx $27M per season — Jeff Zillgitt (@JeffZillgitt) July 2, 2017

Back in March, Lowry said he would be opting out of his deal and chasing a ring. That statement coupled with a report saying he might go to a Western Conference team had many thinking Lowry was as good as gone. But after the Timberwolves agreed to a deal with Jeff Teague, one of Lowry’s biggest suitors no longer had a need at point guard. And with so much talent going to the West, playing in the less competitive East suddenly seems more attractive.

Toronto could choose to bring the old gang back with Lowry and Serge Ibaka.