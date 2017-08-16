Report: LeBron, Kyrie were cordial during Miami encounter

LeBron James and Kyrie Irving were reportedly cordial during an encounter in Miami over the weekend.

Much has been made in recent weeks of the alleged frosty relationship between Irving and James. Irving has reportedly grown tired of playing alongside the four-time MVP. James was reportedly not pleased with Irving claiming James’ camp leaked Irving’s trade request.

James was in Miami for a Pro Am event over the weekend. Irving was also in the area and played in a pickup game that included John Wall.

John Wall casually draining a three in Kyrie Irving's face during a pick up game also featuring Marcus Smart and Hassan Whiteside #WallWay pic.twitter.com/76Lb9BTTh7 — Hoop District (@HoopDistrictDC) August 11, 2017

Irving and James were apparently in close proximity at some point during their time in South Florida. ESPN Cleveland radio host Tony Rizzo said during his “The Really Big Show” on Tuesday that the two behaved in a cordial manner when they saw each other.

“From very reliable sources. Plural. Kyrie and LeBron were in the same room over the weekend in Florida,” Rizzo said, as transcribed by FanSided site King James Gospel. “Apparently these guys were in the same room and here’s the deal. I don’t know if there’s a thawing out process. All I do know is LeBron didn’t punch Kyrie the way Stephen A thought he would. I can report that. As for what they talked about or discussed…it was very cool. They didn’t get into any heated discussions.”

There’s still a ways to go before the NBA season starts, but as of now Irving is still a member of the Cavaliers. While it is still possible Irving could be traded prior to October 17, nothing has materialized so far, meaning the two might be teammates once again next season.