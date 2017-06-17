Report: Markelle Fultz to work out for Sixers

Markelle Fultz will reportedly be the second highly talented point guard the Sixers work out on Saturday.

In the morning, the team got an up close look at former Kentucky Wildcat De’Aaron Fox. Later in the day, Fultz, the presumed No. 1 pick of next week’s NBA Draft, will get to show what he can do for the Sixers, according to Bob Cooney of the Philadelphia Daily News.

Source says Markelle Fultz will work out for the Sixers later today. — Bob Cooney (@BobCooney76) June 17, 2017

It’s been reported the Sixers and Celtics are in serious talks over a potential trade involving this year’s No. 1 overall pick. Philadelphia is currently slotted in the third spot.

Fultz is almost unanimously seen as the top prospect among those eligible to be drafted this year. Magic Johnson is reportedly in love with him. With the Sixers, Fultz would give them another ball handling option to pair with Ben Simmons who can also play off the ball as well. That Fultz will meet with the Sixers suggests talks between the two teams are past the initial discussion stage.

Even if Philadelphia and Boston come to an agreement, it doesn’t sound like it will be finalized before Thursday. One reason is the potential of the Lakers selecting Josh Jackson.

Word out of Boston is that #Sixers and #Cetlics may come to an agreement but trade won't be done until draft night. — Keith Pompey (@PompeyOnSixers) June 17, 2017