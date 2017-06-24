Report: Mavs consider re-signing Nerlens Noel top offseason priority

Nerlens Noel is set to become a restricted free agent this summer, and the 23-year-old big man will likely receive max contract offers from multiple teams. According to one report, that won’t matter to the Dallas Mavericks.

The Mavs are likely going to match any offer to Noel, as Marc Stein is reporting that re-signing Noel is their No. 1 priority this offseason.

Re-signing Nerlens Noel, league sources say, is Dallas' offseason priority, far ahead of their long-anticipated interest in UFA Jrue Holiday — Marc Stein (@ESPNSteinLine) June 24, 2017

As Stein noted, there have been rumblings that the Mavericks are the favorite to land Jrue Holiday. However, they seem intent on making sure they take care of their own young core first.

Harrison Barnes, Nerlens Noel, Seth Curry and now Dennis Smith … sources say Dallas is focused on cementing and developing its young core — Marc Stein (@ESPNSteinLine) June 24, 2017

Dallas acquired Noel last season from the Philadelphia 76ers in exchange for Justin Anderson, Andrew Bogut and a protected first-round pick. The price seemed awfully low for a player with so much potential, though Noel played just 22.0 minutes per game and averaged 8.5 points and 6.8 rebounds. The Mavericks likely envision him having a much bigger role going forward.