Report: Pessimism Portis and Mirotic can co-exist moving forward

There is reported pessimism of the ability of Bobby Portis and Nikola Mirotic to co-exist moving forward.

Earlier this month, the Bulls suspended Portis eight games for an altercation with Mirotic that left Mirotic with a concussion and facial fractures. Mirotic was reportedly the aggressor in the incident, in which he was punched in the face by Portis.

Mirotic is expected to miss several weeks with his injuries. When he is able to return, being on the same team with Portis does not appear to be something considered a healthy situation. As K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune shares, there are indications Mirotic would accept a trade away from Chicago and there is a sentiment he and Portis can’t co-exist on the same team.

New development: There are indications Mirotic now would pass on veto and accept trade, per sources. Mirotic can't be traded until Jan. 18. — K.C. Johnson (@KCJHoop) October 26, 2017

Whatever happens, it's clear there's pessimism Portis and Mirotic can co-exist moving forward. — K.C. Johnson (@KCJHoop) October 26, 2017

The Bulls are likely in for a long season after changes to the roster that include the trading of Jimmy Butler and buyout of Dwyane Wade. It would make the season even worse to have a potentially toxic locker room environment. For all parties involved, a break up is probably the best solution.