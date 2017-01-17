Report: Timberwolves shopping Ricky Rubio in trade talks

The Minnesota Timberwolves reportedly are shopping Ricky Rubio in trade talks.

The Vertical’s Adrian Wojnarowski says Minnesota has been shopping Rubio along with Shabazz Muhammad in multiple proposals. They reportedly are looking for a guard who can bridge the time between first-round pick Kris Dunn being ready to take over as the full-time starter.

There have been rumors that the Timberwolves might trade Rubio ever since they drafted Dunn at No. 5 overall. But the team hung onto him and their owner said the longtime Minnesota guard wasn’t going anywhere. Now it looks like the inevitable may finally be happening.

The Sacramento Kings are one team said to have interest in Rubio, who is signed through 2018-2019. He is making $13.4 million this season and is the team’s highest-paid player.

Rubio, 26, is averaging 7.6 points and 7.9 assists per game this season.