Reservations at Ayesha Curry’s new restaurant booked through February

Ayesha Curry, the wife of Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry, held the official opening of her new San Francisco restaurant on Monday. But if you’re hoping to eat there, you may have to wait until at least February.

As the food blog Eater.com noted this week, reservations for Curry’s International Smoke have been booked through February. The owners, Curry and celebrity chef Michael Mina, say some tables will be reserved for walk-ins and diners are welcome to sit at the bar.

Steph Curry and the Warriors have already shown their support for Ayesha, as they reportedly dined at International Smoke after their game against the Orlando Magic on Monday. That certainly won’t be the last time the defending champs fuel up at the restaurant, which prides itself on taking “global approaches to fire, grilling, and smoke to create flavorful dishes that bring communities together all around the world.”

Now that she is the co-owner of a restaurant that has no reservations available for three months, you can understand why Curry never needed to take former adult film star Lisa Ann up on her offer. Steph doesn’t need to go anywhere to find good grub.