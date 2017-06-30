Report: Reunion with Spurs an option for George Hill

Could George Hill be going back to the place where it all began?

Ben Rohrbach of Yahoo! Sports reports Friday that while a return to the Utah Jazz remains Hill’s preference, the San Antonio Spurs are his second choice.

The 31-year-old Hill, an unrestricted free agent, spent the first three seasons of his NBA career in San Antonio and became a favorite of head coach Gregg Popovich. But he was dealt to the Indiana Pacers in 2011 for the rights to Kawhi Leonard, a completely league-altering trade in hindsight.

Hill’s free agent decision may depend on what Gordon Hayward does. But Popovich and Hill still appear to be close, and the Spurs have some questions at point guard with the respective situations of Tony Parker (due to injury) and Patty Mills (due to free agency). Tell the world he’s coming home?