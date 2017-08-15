Richard Jefferson hints Deron Williams did not enjoy his time with Cavs

Deron Williams’ tenure with the Cleveland Cavaliers was thoroughly forgettable, and apparently he feels the same way as well.

In the latest episode of his “Road Trippin'” podcast, Cavs forward Richard Jefferson hinted to guest Dave McMenamin of ESPN that Williams did not exactly enjoy his time with the team:

Jefferson: “When you ask Deron about golf, his eyes light up. When you ask Deron about MMA, his eyes light up.” McMenamin: “What about when you talk to him about coming off the bench for the Cavaliers?” Jefferson: “His eyes did not light up, his eyes did not light up.”

The three-time All-Star Williams signed with the Cavs last February and averaged 7.6 points and 3.6 assists per game for them in 24 regular season appearances. He was even worse in the playoffs, putting up just 4.3 points and 2.1 assists a game and going scoreless in four of five games in the NBA Finals.

Williams spoke glowingly of Cleveland, a team featuring former Olympic teammate LeBron James and former Utah Jazz teammate Kyle Korver, upon his arrival there. But be it his limited role, the failure to win a title, his customary chemistry issues, or otherwise, it simply did not work out for the ex-No. 3 overall pick, and he now continues to search for his next NBA home.

