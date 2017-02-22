Richard Jefferson trolls Kyrie Irving with ‘Flat World Champions’ shirt

Richard Jefferson is a major veteran leader in the Cleveland Cavaliers locker room, and on the evidence, is also one of the biggest trolls in the room.

After teammate Kyrie Irving posited that the Earth is flat during the All-Star festivities, Jefferson very quickly had a shirt made to both taunt his teammate and remind the world who the reigning NBA Champions are.

Richard Jefferson already has a "flat world champions" shirt. Amazing. (via @demeatloaf) pic.twitter.com/pHBrcNfoNV — Jordan Zirm (@clevezirm) February 22, 2017

Irving has implied that he himself may have been trolling the media with his comments. It doesn’t matter. They’re going to follow him around for a very long time, especially if his teammates have anything to say about it.