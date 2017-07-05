Richard Jefferson not retiring, will play next season

Good news, Cavaliers fans: Richard Jefferson will be back for another season.

Jefferson announced on his podcast released Wednesday that he will continue playing rather than retire.

“I will be starting my 17th season next year, I am not retiring,” Jefferson said on his “Road Trippin'” podcast.

Jefferson had previously said on another podcast last month that he wasn’t sure about his future plans.

Jefferson, 37, has been with the Cavs the past two seasons. He averaged 5.7 pounds and 2.6 rebounds per game last season and is set to earn $2.5 million in 2017-2018.

Jefferson is also under contract for the season after that for just over $2.6 million, though that amount is non-guaranteed.