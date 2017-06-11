Richard Jefferson: Pressure is on Warriors ahead of Game 5

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Richard Jefferson is piling the pressure on the Golden State Warriors ahead of Game 5 of the NBA Finals.

The two teams find themselves in a similar situation to last year, with the series returning to the bay area with Golden State holding a 3-1 lead. The Warriors ultimately blew that lead — and in Jefferson’s mind, all of the expectation will be on them to close things out on Monday.

Richard Jefferson said the Warriors are the ones who were a 73-9 team and added Kevin Durant: "The pressure is on them." — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) June 11, 2017

Jefferson is right. After Cleveland fell behind 3-0, all expectations for them fell by the wayside. The Warriors are the ones with history hanging over them, and Cleveland has no trouble finding motivation to try to mount a comeback.