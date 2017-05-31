Richard Jefferson: Warriors lost their poise in last year’s Finals

Richard Jefferson thinks he knows what the difference was in last year’s NBA Finals.

The Cleveland Cavaliers veteran believes his team was able to beat the Golden State Warriors because his Cavs remained poised, while the Warriors did not. You can see what he said to the media on Wednesday:

Full Richard Jefferson quote on whether Draymond’s trash talking will impact the NBA Finals pic.twitter.com/V1V93SpzkJ — Kevin Jones (@Mr_KevinJones) May 31, 2017

There were two key developments in last year’s NBA Finals, which the Cavs won in seven games, coming back from a 3-1 deficit. Draymond Green was suspended for Game 5 of the series after multiple questionable plays/low-blows. Then Steph Curry was ejected from Game 6 after several questionable foul calls, leading his wife to call the Finals “rigged.”

Whether you call it poise or composure, it’s clear that Jefferson believes maintaining one’s focus and not allowing distractions to affect you are the key to winning. Maybe that will turn out to be the case again this year.

