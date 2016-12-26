Richard Jefferson Wikipedia page updated after dunks against Warriors

The Cavaliers defeated the Warriors 109-108 on Christmas Day and among the talking points afterward were a couple of plays by Richard Jefferson.

Early in his career with the Nets, Jefferson was no stranger to putting defenders on a poster with an emphatic dunk. However, he’s now 36-years-old and those moments don’t come as frequently as they used to. On Sunday, Jefferson summoned his athletic abilities on two occasions.

Early in the fourth quarter, Jefferson drove the lane and finished with a left-handed dunk over Kevin Durant.

A few minutes later, he threw down a monster dunk over Klay Thompson.

Those were Jefferson’s only two field goals in 11 attempts. That said, they were certainly impressive, so much so his Wikipedia page was updated to reflect the damage done to Durant and Thompson.

Someone updated Richard Jefferson's Wikipedia after that dunk #NBAChristmas pic.twitter.com/A3D2HF5Ueo — Todd Olmstead (@toddjolmstead) December 25, 2016

The Cavaliers gave their fans a present on Christmas by delivering a win against the Warriors and the bows on top were two throwback moments by Richard Jefferson.