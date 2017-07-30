Rick Carlisle flashes piano-playing skills at Harrison Barnes’ wedding

Consider Dallas Mavericks head coach Rick Carlisle a jack of all trades.

Carlisle attended the wedding of one of his players, Harrison Barnes, on Saturday and was caught on camera showing off his piano skills for the guests in what appeared to be a rendition of Paul McCartney’s “Maybe I’m Amazed.”

The former Coach of the Year tends to convey a tough, no-nonsense persona, and that helps contribute to his reputation as one of the best in the business.

But we have seen some glimpses of Carlisle’s fun side on occasion, and his surprise Liberace impression is probably one of the better examples to date.