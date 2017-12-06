pixel 1
Wednesday, December 6, 2017

Rick Carlisle pokes fun at Nerlens Noel over hot dog incident

December 6, 2017
by Darryn Albert

Rick Carlisle

Dallas Mavericks head coach Rick Carlisle probably won’t be forgetting about Frankfurtergate any time soon.

Before the Mavs played the Boston Celtics on Wednesday, Carlisle spoke about big man Nerlens Noel, who will undergo thumb surgery and miss the next few weeks. In his remarks, Carlisle poked fun at Noel for the recent incident where he grabbed a hot dog during halftime of a game, per MassLive.com’s Jay King.

The image of the 6-foot-11 Noel ducking into the media room for a mid-game snack was certainly a sight to see.

Noel has been in Carlisle’s doghouse (no pun intended) for most of the season with just 12.5 minutes per game in 18 appearances, but at least they can laugh this one off as a teachable moment.

