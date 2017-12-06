Rick Carlisle pokes fun at Nerlens Noel over hot dog incident

Dallas Mavericks head coach Rick Carlisle probably won’t be forgetting about Frankfurtergate any time soon.

Before the Mavs played the Boston Celtics on Wednesday, Carlisle spoke about big man Nerlens Noel, who will undergo thumb surgery and miss the next few weeks. In his remarks, Carlisle poked fun at Noel for the recent incident where he grabbed a hot dog during halftime of a game, per MassLive.com’s Jay King.

Rick Carlisle on Nerlens Noel: "He's been very professional with the exception of the hot dog incident the other night, which we all had fun with. That's over with now. And he realized that was a mistake." — Jay King (@ByJayKing) December 6, 2017

The image of the 6-foot-11 Noel ducking into the media room for a mid-game snack was certainly a sight to see.

Noel has been in Carlisle’s doghouse (no pun intended) for most of the season with just 12.5 minutes per game in 18 appearances, but at least they can laugh this one off as a teachable moment.