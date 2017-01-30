Rick Carlisle has incredible quote about Mavericks

Rick Carlisle summed up the 18-30 Dallas Mavericks with a perfect quote on Monday night.

Dallas stunned many by knocking off a Kevin Love-less Cleveland Cavaliers team 104-97. That made it two straight impressive wins for the Mavs, as they also beat the Spurs on the road the day before. That led Carlisle to say this after the game, via Mavs Moneyball’s Tim Cato.

“We’re a s— team, but we’re an underrated s— team. That’s about as accurately as I can put it.”

Well said, Rick.

The consecutive wins for Dallas were highlighted by some sharp shooting from Seth Curry, who had a season-high 24 points against San Antonio, and the presence of point guard Yogi Ferrell, who just joined the lineup. Carlisle was eager to get Ferrell in there after dropping this quote about the team’s other guards.

If the Mavs keep this up, maybe that will force Carlisle to change his assessment of the team.