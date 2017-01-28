Rick Carlisle drops savage line about Mavs’ ball-handlers

Rick Carlisle’s acid tongue has struck again.

Speaking with the media after practice Saturday, the Dallas Mavericks head coach was asked about undrafted rookie guard Yogi Ferrell, who just signed a 10-day contract with the team, and proceeded to roast the Mavs’ ball-handlers in the process.

“Yogi is one of the guys high on the call-up list in the D-League, so we’ll take a good hard look at him and he’ll get some minutes here,” Carlisle said, per Dwain Price of the Dallas Star-Telegram. “We need him because we need guys that can get the ball over half court.”

“Ouch,” Deron Williams, J.J. Barea, Seth Curry, and Devin Harris must have said together in unison.

In fairness, the Mavericks are 16-30 on the year, and that’s probably come at the expense of Carlisle’s chill (as we have already seen this season). For his sake, let’s hope Ferrell doesn’t let Carlisle down.

