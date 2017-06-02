Ricky Davis interested in pursuing NBA coaching career

The NBA may not have seen the last of cult hero Ricky Davis.

In an interview with Alex Kennedy of HoopsHype published earlier this week, Davis, who will be playing in Ice Cube’s BIG3 3-on-3 league this summer, revealed his NBA coaching ambitions.

“Oh yeah, coaching in the NBA is definitely my dream,” said the now 37-year-old Davis, who runs an AAU program in the Houston area. “I’d love to bring that knowledge back to the NBA, and that’s what I’m working toward now.”

Davis played in the NBA for 12 seasons, entertaining crowds in the 2000s with his scoring, his athleticism, and his unpredictable personality. There is definitely precedent for former players in Davis’ age range to rise to prominent head coaching gigs, so don’t write off Ricky Buckets just yet.

Image via GOTMIXTV on YouTube