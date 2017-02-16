Ricky Rubio let Andrew Wiggins shoot technical FT to get to 40 points

Ricky Rubio continues to prove himself to be quite the swell guy.

After the Minnesota Timberwolves defeated the Denver Nuggets by the final of 112-99 on Wednesday, Andrew Wiggins revealed that Rubio let him take a technical free throw late in the fourth quarter in order to get to 40 points, per Jerry Zgoda of the Star Tribune.

Wiggins said Ricky was supposed to take that last FT, but gave it to Wig to get to 40. "He's a good vet," Wiggins said. — Jerry Zgoda (@JerryZgoda) February 16, 2017

Rubio leads the team with an 87.2 free throw percentage this season and is significantly better from the line than Wiggins, who is at 75.3 percent. But for a guy who is known as one of the most unselfish players in the NBA, did we really expect anything different?

With Rubio’s future in Minnesota once again in doubt ahead of the Feb. 23 trade deadline, it’s anecdotes like these that make you wonder if Rubio’s rapport with his teammates will be enough to keep him around a bit longer.